Main Street Research LLC Buys 691 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,982.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

