MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.12 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

