MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

