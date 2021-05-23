MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.18. 10,366,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

