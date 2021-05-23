MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

