MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,662 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

