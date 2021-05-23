MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

