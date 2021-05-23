MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $201.86. 1,537,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $144.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

