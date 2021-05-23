MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0212 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $879,178.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 54.5% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00372573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00186617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00706031 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

