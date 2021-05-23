Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.76 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

