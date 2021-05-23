Mark Goldin Sells 1,600 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Goldin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.