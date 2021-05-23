MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in MarketAxess by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.99. The company had a trading volume of 234,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

