Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Masco by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Masco by 8,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

