MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

