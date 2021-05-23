McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,944. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.