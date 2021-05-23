Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $97.02 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $648.61 million and $97.02 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00383543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00187152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.97 or 0.00727088 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,387,313 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

