MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Sells C$18,632.24 in Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Judith Lynn Richardson sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.48, for a total transaction of C$18,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,523.04.

Shares of CVE MVP traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92. MediaValet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.

Get MediaValet alerts:

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaValet Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.