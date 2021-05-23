Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.