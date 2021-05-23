Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a market cap of $560,286.94 and approximately $21,687.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00905440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 591,972,914 coins and its circulating supply is 375,718,902 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io

Buying and Selling Membrana

