Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

