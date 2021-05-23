Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDP. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

