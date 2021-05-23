Meridian Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $682,844.18 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $682,844.18 and $143,213.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00088418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001674 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.18 or 0.00618877 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

