Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.