Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.75. 987,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,020. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.89 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.94 and a 200 day moving average of $273.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

