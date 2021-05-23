Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,045 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.96. 1,002,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $240.82. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.