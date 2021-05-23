Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 366.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

