Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

