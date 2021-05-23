Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,930 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,151. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.22. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

