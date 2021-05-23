Metis (METIS) Price Tops $3.94 on Major Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00011589 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $82,206.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00058031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00826445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.65 or 0.07841574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078010 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

