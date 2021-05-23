MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.30.

MFA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in MFA Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 41,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,027,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFA Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

