Michael Denard Kennedy Buys 1,032 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Denard Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 1,116,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,458. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

