Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Personal Financial Services’ 8th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

