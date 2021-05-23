Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $673,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

