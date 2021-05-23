Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $157.05. 1,291,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

