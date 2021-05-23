Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $226.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

