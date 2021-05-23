Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 64,942 shares.The stock last traded at $44.97 and had previously closed at $44.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

