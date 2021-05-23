Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 64,942 shares.The stock last traded at $44.97 and had previously closed at $44.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
