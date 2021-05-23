Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of CVE MAI opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.30 million and a P/E ratio of 71.00.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

