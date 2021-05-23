Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $29.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 111,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.93. 303,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.29. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

