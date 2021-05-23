Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,559 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,518 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 5,027,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.