Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.02. 1,444,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,589. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

