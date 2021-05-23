Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

NYSE:FRC traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 545,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,190. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.