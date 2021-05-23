Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,621,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,142. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

