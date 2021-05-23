Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,575. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

