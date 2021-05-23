Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 150.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after acquiring an additional 186,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,949,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.16. 211,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $117.12 and a twelve month high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

