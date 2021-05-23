Modern Investment Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $167,467.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00027197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,913,748 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

