Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.55.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,255,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,779. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

