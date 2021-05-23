Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Shares of MOG/A stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

