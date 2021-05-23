Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,102. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

