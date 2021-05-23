Morgan Stanley Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $173.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.72. 2,354,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,120. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

