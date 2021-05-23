Morgan Stanley Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $93.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

